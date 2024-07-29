LIVE: Blackwater Railroad Blockparty @ Lavelle’s Taphouse

BWRR is sooooooo pumped to be coming back to Fairbanks before the end of the summer season. Lavelle’s Taphouse is shutting down the street and setting up for a big blockparty and errrbody is invited!

Gates at 6pm

BWRR at 7pm

Kids 12 and under get in FREE with legal guardian.

13-20 allowed with legal guardian.($25adv/$30door)

Dogs are allowed on leash in outdoor area only.

**21+ otherwise**

Get your tickets while they last.