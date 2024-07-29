LIVE: Blackwater Railroad Blockparty @ Lavelle’s Taphouse
August 23 @ 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm$25
BWRR is sooooooo pumped to be coming back to Fairbanks before the end of the summer season. Lavelle’s Taphouse is shutting down the street and setting up for a big blockparty and errrbody is invited!
Gates at 6pm
BWRR at 7pm
Kids 12 and under get in FREE with legal guardian.
13-20 allowed with legal guardian.($25adv/$30door)
Dogs are allowed on leash in outdoor area only.
**21+ otherwise**
Get your tickets while they last.