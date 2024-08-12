« All Events

LIVE: Blackwater Railroad Company @ Pakalolo

August 22 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

$15
Blackwater Railroad Company and their brand new album of rockin tunes are making their way to Fairbanks for some fun and will be kicking things off with a very special acoustic show in the Pakalolo Tasting Room & Coffeeshop.
Enjoy your favorite Pakalolo products in the coffeeshop including 🍃 cocktails, Pakalolo Palms 🌴, Hemp Cigars, doobies, and pakalolo organic living soil flower 🌼 while you take in the sweet sounds of Blackwater Railroad Co.
tickets Available at Pakalolo or Pakalolo.eventbrite.com (21+)
$15 – early
$20 – advance
$25 – door

Venue

Pakalolo Supply Co.