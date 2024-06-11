LIVE: Blues Child @ Tuffy’s

Tuffy’s is so excited to have announce our 2024 Outdoor Concert Series, presented by Denali Brewing, Denali Spirits, & Talkeetna Inn. Blues Child will be our first of 7 outdoor concerts this summer!

Blues Child brings their hip-shaking blues and boogie sound featuring Larry “The Raindog” Raines on guitar & vocals, Larry Cantil on harmonica & vocals, Rif Rafson on bass, & Patrick Castello on the drums! Come enjoy the Midnight Sun, amazing beer, and even better times!