Live Comedy with Amy Silverberg

Fairbanks, get ready to laugh, lol, giggle and snicker!Join us for the start of the Pakalolo Comedy Series with @amysilverberg!We’ve partnered with our friends at Gather Fairbanks to host the incredibly talented Comedian & Writer, Amy Silverberg, live from September 18th-21st!As seen on Comedy Central, Hulu, and NPR, Amy is bringing her stand-up and her new novel, “First Time, Long Time,” to town for a series of shows you won’t want to miss. She’s known for her witty and relatable humor, so come on out and see why she’s a must-see.Don’t miss out on these fantastic shows:September 18th @ Gather Fairbanks (7 PM)September 19th @ Pakalolo Coffeeshop (7 PM)September 20th @ Pakalolo Coffeeshop (7 PM)September 21st @ Pakalolo Coffeeshop (Stoney Sunday Brunch, 12 PM)