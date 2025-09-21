« All Events

Live Comedy with Amy Silverberg

September 21 @ 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

$20
Fairbanks, get ready to laugh, lol, giggle and snicker! 🤣
Join us for the start of the Pakalolo Comedy Series with @amysilverberg!
We’ve partnered with our friends at Gather Fairbanks to host the incredibly talented Comedian & Writer, Amy Silverberg, live from September 18th-21st!
🤣
As seen on Comedy Central, Hulu, and NPR, Amy is bringing her stand-up and her new novel, “First Time, Long Time,” to town for a series of shows you won’t want to miss. She’s known for her witty and relatable humor, so come on out and see why she’s a must-see.
Don’t miss out on these fantastic shows:
🗓️ September 18th @ Gather Fairbanks (7 PM)
🗓️ September 19th @ Pakalolo Coffeeshop (7 PM)
🗓️ September 20th @ Pakalolo Coffeeshop (7 PM)
🗓️ September 21st @ Pakalolo Coffeeshop (Stoney Sunday Brunch, 12 PM)
​Grab your tickets now before they sell out! Link in bio! ⬆️

September 21
12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Live Comedy with Amy Silverberg
$20
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pakalolo-promotions-45516429203?fbclid=IwY2xjawMtgdFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETF6MnN2RlZHbFhubUxFTGlVAR7SMfoNqh1QhTPzcF7UWYGaZeIxw9gdS31w8JpzF1b5WZfporRl8j_m58S7rA_aem_iDx66CswwfXf5ueBn7XLOw

Pakalolo Supply Co.