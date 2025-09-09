Live Comedy with Amy Silverberg

Join us for the start of the Pakalolo Comedy Series with Amy Silverberg!

We’ve partnered with our friends at Gather Fairbanks to host the incredibly talented Comedian & Writer, Amy Silverberg, live from September 18th-21st!



As seen on Comedy Central, Hulu, and NPR, Amy is bringing her stand-up and her new novel, “First Time, Long Time,” to town for a series of shows you won’t want to miss. She’s known for her witty and relatable humor, so come on out and see why she’s a must-see.



Don’t miss out on these fantastic shows:

​ September 18th @ Gather Fairbanks (7 PM)

September 19th @ Pakalolo Coffeeshop (7 PM)

September 20th @ Pakalolo Coffeeshop (7 PM)

September 21st @ Pakalolo Coffeeshop (Stoney Sunday Brunch, 12 PM)

​Grab your tickets now before they sell out! Link in bio!