Live Comedy with Austin Kress aka Stoney McBlaze
October 23 @ 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm$20
The Pakalolo 25/26 Comedy Series is hitting town October 23-26 featuring the hilarious, viral star Austin Kress, aka Stoney McBlaze! You’ve seen him all over TikTok, YouTube, and ESPN—now see him LIVE!
Get your tickets now before they’re gone:
Link in bio! (or go to pakalolo.eventbrite.com)
Schedule:
Thurs 10/23: Pakalolo Coffeeshop, 7PM
Fri 10/24: Pakalolo Coffeeshop, 7PM (Headlining Jams & Jesters Comedy + Concert)
Sat 10/25: Gather Fairbanks, 7PM
Sun 10/26: Pakalolo Coffeeshop, 12PM