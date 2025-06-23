« All Events

LIVE: Dizzy Wright

July 11 @ 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

$30

🚨 FAIRBANKS, GET READY! 🚨

Golden Heart Collective LLC, in association with various sponsors, Mariah Bourne Real Estate, Froze In Ice, DJ TRAX, and a lineup of local talent, is bringing something huge to the city!

🔥 Franky Deluxe is bringing Dizzy Wright to Fairbanks for a night of unforgettable music, energy, and vibes you don’t want to miss!

📅 Date: July 11th
📍 Location: Oasis Restaurant & Lounge
🎟️ Tickets: ON SALE!

About Dizzy Wright: A powerhouse in independent hip-hop, Dizzy has made waves with his conscious lyricism, raw energy, and fan-favorite hits. Coming out of Las Vegas, he’s worked with legends in the game and continues to inspire with his message and music.

About Franky Deluxe: Hailing from Fairbanks, Franky Deluxe is more than just a rapper—he’s an artist, producer, and creative force pushing the Alaska hip-hop scene forward. With his unique sound and dynamic performances, he’s setting the stage for something special in his hometown.

Expect local performances from soon-to-be-announced artists, an electric atmosphere, and a night that Fairbanks won’t forget.

Spread the word, tag your crew, and let’s make this a legendary night! Follow for updates and ticket drops! 🚀🎶

Details

Date:
July 11
Time:
7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Cost:
$30
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/21-dizzy-wright-fairbanks-alaska-debut-show-ft-franky-deluxe-tickets-1291063378319?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawLGbjFleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFrTXlFMUZJTWhpTGoyWWZqAR7OWJ1gzA-w7qdjNfqfj3pz4EcvkLSIdUMdKKUzZYuHgGHhhW8x7QvIBzaEMA_aem_-ORK6v1arrKTkFLLEqlrGg

Venue

Oasis Restaurant and Lounge
734 University Ave.
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map