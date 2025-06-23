LIVE: Dizzy Wright

FAIRBANKS, GET READY!

Golden Heart Collective LLC, in association with various sponsors, Mariah Bourne Real Estate, Froze In Ice, DJ TRAX, and a lineup of local talent, is bringing something huge to the city!

Franky Deluxe is bringing Dizzy Wright to Fairbanks for a night of unforgettable music, energy, and vibes you don’t want to miss!

Date: July 11th

Location: Oasis Restaurant & Lounge

Tickets: ON SALE!

About Dizzy Wright: A powerhouse in independent hip-hop, Dizzy has made waves with his conscious lyricism, raw energy, and fan-favorite hits. Coming out of Las Vegas, he’s worked with legends in the game and continues to inspire with his message and music.

About Franky Deluxe: Hailing from Fairbanks, Franky Deluxe is more than just a rapper—he’s an artist, producer, and creative force pushing the Alaska hip-hop scene forward. With his unique sound and dynamic performances, he’s setting the stage for something special in his hometown.

Expect local performances from soon-to-be-announced artists, an electric atmosphere, and a night that Fairbanks won’t forget.

Spread the word, tag your crew, and let’s make this a legendary night! Follow for updates and ticket drops!