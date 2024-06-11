LIVE: Harp Twins ft. Volfgang Twins @ The Boatel
June 26 @ 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
FAIRBANKS, Alaska friends!! Harp Twins ft. Volfgang Twins are coming to you for the first time!! Save the date for Wednesday, June 26 at The Boatel. We can’t wait to finally perform in Fairbanks!
Concert start: 7PM
Free Meet & Greet to immediately follow concert!
Free Meet & Greet to immediately follow concert!
Location:
The Boatel
3368 Riverside Dr.
Fairbanks, AK
The Boatel
3368 Riverside Dr.
Fairbanks, AK
Please click GOING or INTERESTED in this event for updates and announcements! Remember to invite your friends and family!