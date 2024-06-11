LIVE: Harp Twins ft. Volfgang Twins @ The Boatel

FAIRBANKS, Alaska friends!! Harp Twins ft. Volfgang Twins are coming to you for the first time!! Save the date for Wednesday, June 26 at The Boatel. We can’t wait to finally perform in Fairbanks!

Concert start: 7PM

Free Meet & Greet to immediately follow concert!

Location:

The Boatel

3368 Riverside Dr.

Fairbanks, AK

Please click GOING or INTERESTED in this event for updates and announcements! Remember to invite your friends and family!