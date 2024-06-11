LIVE: Marc Brown & the Blues Crew @ Tuffy’s

Tuffy’s Outdoor Concert Series, presented by Denali Brewing, Denali Spirits, and Talkeetna Inn is excited to have Marc Brown & The Blues Crew perform for our 3rd show of the 7-part outdoor concert series this summer.

We’ll have yard games, amazing beer, and a T’s BBQ Connection at this event. $5 at the door gets you in! These guys ALWAYS put on an amazing show and we’re so excited to have them for their first performance at Tuffy’s!