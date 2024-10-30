Live Music at Hoarfrost Distilling

Join us for a night of music by Rosemary McGuire, Caitlin Frye and Hannah Corall. Solo artists performing originals & cover songs on guitar & violin.



Multi-instrumentalist Hannah Corral has hoboed many a continent, supplying hot licks, heartbreak & hair-raising adventure to musical fans far & wide.



Rosemary plays thoughtful & sweet solo originals & covers on acoustic guitar, as well as performing around Alaska with the Honeybucket Stringband.



Caitlin Frye is a singer-songwriter with a reverence for lyrics as poetry and music as art who will bring an eclectic set of covers and originals backed by acoustic guitar and passionate, velvety vocals.