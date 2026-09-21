Live Painting with April Knox
October 9 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pmFree
Come spend an evening with April Knox at Gather on October 9.
April will be back in the gallery painting live while Painting Life & Light: Everyday Joy is still on view. Stop by and ask questions while she works after you grab a drink from our bar.
And there’s a little bonus: the painting April creates that evening will be given away once it has dried!
Also, if you haven’t seen the show yet, spend a little extra time wandering the gallery. Only two paintings remain for sale!
October 9 · 6–8 PM
Gather · 714 3rd Ave
Free and open to the public.