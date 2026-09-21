Live Painting with April Knox

Come spend an evening with April Knox at Gather on October 9.

April will be back in the gallery painting live while Painting Life & Light: Everyday Joy is still on view. Stop by and ask questions while she works after you grab a drink from our bar.

And there’s a little bonus: the painting April creates that evening will be given away once it has dried!

Also, if you haven’t seen the show yet, spend a little extra time wandering the gallery. Only two paintings remain for sale!

October 9 · 6–8 PM

Gather · 714 3rd Ave

Free and open to the public.