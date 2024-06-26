LIVE: St. Paul & the Broken Bones

SUBSCRIPTIONS ON SALE JUNE 1. Individual tickets on sale July 15.

A tight ensemble with an electrifying sound, St. Paul & the Broken Bones deliver captivating live performances with impassioned vocals. The band is a sonic powerhouse, delivering a genre-bending convergence of rock & roll, soul, R&B, psychedelia and funk.

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2011, St. Paul & the Broken Bones consists of Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone) and Amari Ansari (sax).

The group has expanded their sound with every record, branching out well beyond old-school soul into sleek summertime funk and classic disco on albums like 2018’s Young Sick Camellia. Their latest, Angels in Science Fiction, stretches their limbs further afield, building on the shadowy psychedelia and intricate, experimental R&B of 2022’s The Alien Coast.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones have shared stages with the Rolling Stones and Lizzo, and played renowned festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury.

