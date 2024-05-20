LIVE: The Honeybucket Stringband

Join us for an evening of good vibes, great music and excellent beer! The Honeybucket Stringband will be performing LIVE on our patio and will be playing outside all evening long! Food will be available for purchase from Early Bird Loaded Fries, and kids accompanied by a parent/legal guardian are welcome. There is no cover charge for this event.

We will be checking all attendees’ IDs at the door. As we are limited to serving 36oz of beer/cider per person per day, all attendees 21+ will be issued a punch card to track beverage purchases. Punch cards must be presented in order to purchase beer/cider that evening, and 12oz pours will be the only size available for the evening. Non-alcoholic options will be available for purchase. Thank you for your understanding, and have a great time!