Solstice Books and the Alaska Center for the Book are proud to present: Local Authors in Conversation.

This free event will feature Ken Waldman in conversation with Cynthia Hardy regarding his new novel, Now Entering Alaska Time, followed by Dan O’Neill in conversation with Tom Hewitt regarding his new memoir, The Impertinent Question.

Books will be available for sale.

The event will take place at Gather, connected to Solstice Books. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the conversation kicks off with Ken and Cynthia at 6 pm, followed by Dan and Tom at 6:30.

Located at 721 2nd Ave., in downtown Fairbanks. Parking available across from Big Daddy’s BBQ.