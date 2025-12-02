Experience a magical winter evening at Creamer’s Field, surrounded by festive lanterns and holiday lights. The Luminary Trail offers a lovely half-mile candlelit walk for families on December 6 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Warm up inside the Farmhouse Visitor Center with hot drinks and treats. This free event welcomes all ages! Dress warm! For more information, contact the Friends of Creamer’s Field at (907) 978-8457 or visit www.friendsofcreamersfield.org.