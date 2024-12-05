Maker’s Moment: Jill Richie

Join Lichen and Jill Richie for a Maker’s Moment in the heart of downtown Fairbanks.

Human connections with the environment, both past and present, inspire Jill Richie’s work as an artist, archaeologist, and outdoor enthusiast. Whether she’s in the backyard or backcountry, Jill considers art to be a tool for observation and education. Her creative practice is grounded in field sketching, where she uses watercolor and pen to take note of her surroundings and inform her studio work.

Jill is rooted in Fairbanks, the traditional lands of the Dene people of the lower Tanana River, with her husband and their three young kids (two human, one husky).

Jill will be bringing along her calendars, seasonal stationery, wintery prints, a handful of small original watercolors, and headwear from her recent collaboration with Skida!

Door opens at noon.

Here at Lichen, we understand the value of shopping local, and are enthusiastic to bring a new shopping experience to Interior Alaska— one that features both local and worldwide artisan-made goods, as well as home accents, apparel, and gifts. We hope to see you in the store for our Maker’s Moment!

Lichen is located at 301 Cushman Street in Downtown Fairbanks, Alaska.