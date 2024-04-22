Maker’s Moment: Night School Knits & Pots

Join Lichen and Night School Knits and Pots for a Maker’s Moment in the heart of downtown Fairbanks. (A perfect event to find that special gift for Mom!)

Lynn Campbell of Night Schools Knits and Pots was born in Fairbanks. She’s a fourth grade teacher by day, and a knitter/pottery by night. Lynn says, “I have always loved creating functional art, something that I can put directly into the hands of others. I am a member of the Fairbanks Pottery Guild, and help work at the Farmers Market.” You can find Lynn on Facebook and Instagram @nightschoolknitsandpots

Here at Lichen, we understand the value of shopping local, and are enthusiastic to bring a new shopping experience to Interior Alaska— one that features both local and worldwide artisan-made goods, as well as home accents, apparel, and gifts. We hope to see you in the store for our Maker’s Moment!