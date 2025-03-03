March in the Bear Gallery: Up With Art

Exhibition on View: March 7-29 during National Youth Art Month

Opening Reception for Grades 6-12:

Friday, March 7th, 2025. 5:00-8:00 p.m.

ward Ceremony for Grades 6-8: 5:30 p.m.

Award Ceremony for Grades 9-12: 6:30 p.m.

Reception and Award Ceremony for Grades K-5:

Sunday, March 9th, 2025. 2:00-3:00 p.m.

The Bear Gallery is located on the third floor of the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts building in Pioneer Park at 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, Alaska.

Don’t miss this vibrant student art show that Fairbanks Arts and the community look forward to every March! Art is key to a complete education and is a powerful vehicle for expression, exploration, and skill-building– Fairbanks Arts is proud to present the Up With Art student art exhibition in partnership with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District (FNSBSD). Celebrate National Youth Art Month in March by visiting the Bear Gallery to see nearly FIVE HUNDRED student artworks!

The Bear Gallery hours after the opening reception are noon-6, Monday-Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free, thanks to the generosity of Fairbanks Arts members and supporters.