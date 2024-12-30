Mardi Gras Coffee Shop

Come to The Folk School for a morning coffee shop in honor of Mardi Gras season! All proceeds will go to the support and running of the Folk School.

Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) 2025 is on March 4th, and we are celebrating the season a little early by offering traditional New Orleans treats to our community: BEIGNETS and CHICORY CAFÉ AU LAIT!

What are beignets? A delicious yeast-raised sweet dough that is deep fried and drenched in powdered sugar. They are prepared just before consumption. Beignets were brought to New Orleans by French colonists and became a tradition in home-style Creole cooking. They are the official state doughnut of Louisiana. The famous Cafe du Monde in New Orleans, open 24 hours a day and seven days a week since 1862 (closed only for Christmas and hurricanes) serves beignets as its sole food item on the menu.

What is café au lait? What is chicory? The French brought coffee with them as they began to settle along the Gulf Coast and the Mississippi River, circa 1700. During the American Civil War, the New Orleans Creoles developed the chicory-blended coffee (as there was a coffee shortage) — which has continued to be served at Café du Monde and other New Orleans restaurants. Chicory adds a chocolate-like flavor to café au lait. (“Au lait” means “with milk,” and this type of coffee is typically prepared by pouring equal portions of hot coffee and heated milk together.)

Minimum donation of $10 per person for a generous plate of beignets and a cup of café au lait. Black chicory coffee will also be available. For the younger set (or non-coffee drinkers), we will have cocoa and orange juice available (just like at the real Café du Monde!).

The proceeds will all go to support the mission of The Folk School Fairbanks.