Martini Monday @ Hoarfrost Distilling

September 16 @ 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

$85

Kick off your Monday night with a twist with our ceramics class hosted by Hoarfrost Distilling! Sip on your favorite drink while crafting your own personalized ceramic martini glass. Whether you have experience working with clay or you are curious beginner, we will guide you through the process of hand-building your own clay martini glass. You can choose a glaze color and your instructor will glaze it for you or you can come to the pyop studio and glaze it yourself after it’s first kiln fireing. It’s a perfect blend of relaxation and creativity—reserve your spot and make your next martini a true work of art!

Details

Date:
September 16
Time:
5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$85
Website:
https://www.ravencitystudio.com/service-page/9-16-clay-martini-class-hoarfrost?referral=service_list_widget&fbclid=IwY2xjawFEX8VleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHbJ1uGnJvLn7SYIsNaJgl3nvFthN5ihNLoN6BqPYbDJqKCXczXp6t3w0Kg_aem_Fi5HsmmeOSJPR8ecORs2PQ

Venue

Hoarfrost Distilling
3501 Lathrop Street, Unit F
Fairbanks, 99701 United States + Google Map