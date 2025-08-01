« All Events

Matt Lewis Band: Alive in Alaska

August 1 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Fairbanks, get ready to feel the music! 🎸 The incredible Matt Lewis Band is coming to town for their “ALIVE IN ALASKA” tour, and they’re bringing special guest Matt Hopper along for the ride! We’ve got a fantastic lineup of shows for you:
🎶 Friday, August 1st at 7 PM – Pakalolo Cannabis Coffeeshop (21+)
Kick off the weekend with some chill vibes and great tunes at Pakalolo – it’s going to be a smokin’ good time!
21+ only – $20
🎶 Saturday, August 2nd at 7 PM – Arctic Harvest Distillery
Join us for a farm-rockin’ good time!
Full band, plugged in! 🎸 🎸 🥁 🎤 🎸
This show is all ages (with guardian), featuring delicious food trucks – Smash Bros & Burnt 2 Perfection!
10 and under free
youth/underage ticket – $10
Adult 21+ – $30
🎶 Sunday, August 3rd at 4 PM – Lat 65 Brewery
Wind down your weekend with a Sunday Funday at Lat 65 Brewery! Another all-ages show (with guardian) perfect for the whole family.
(No Cover for this one, thanks Lat65!)
You won’t want to miss this!
Grab tickets now at the earlybird price.
🎟️ Tickets: pakalolo.eventbrite.com

August 1
7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Matt Lewis Band: Alive in Alaska
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pakalolo-promotions-45516429203?fbclid=IwY2xjawL3c8lleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFCVXJSUFk4NmpUUmVnaXQzAR4mv-vtQWF0trV1MauUkiOo1BzSpWR8K3z2bysnGpPdMP5fk85st-Ilq_fVaQ_aem_lOus_gjQ9Qm1MjdwYmObhQ

Pakalolo Supply Co.