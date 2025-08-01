Matt Lewis Band: Alive in Alaska

Fairbanks, get ready to feel the music!The incredible Matt Lewis Band is coming to town for their “ALIVE IN ALASKA” tour, and they’re bringing special guest Matt Hopper along for the ride! We’ve got a fantastic lineup of shows for you:Friday, August 1st at 7 PM – Pakalolo Cannabis Coffeeshop (21+)Kick off the weekend with some chill vibes and great tunes at Pakalolo – it’s going to be a smokin’ good time!21+ only – $20Saturday, August 2nd at 7 PM – Arctic Harvest DistilleryJoin us for a farm-rockin’ good time!Full band, plugged in!This show is all ages (with guardian), featuring delicious food trucks – Smash Bros & Burnt 2 Perfection!10 and under freeyouth/underage ticket – $10Adult 21+ – $30Sunday, August 3rd at 4 PM – Lat 65 BreweryWind down your weekend with a Sunday Funday at Lat 65 Brewery! Another all-ages show (with guardian) perfect for the whole family.(No Cover for this one, thanks Lat65!)