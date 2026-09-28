Metal Fest 2026! Blacksmithing and Metal Arts Workshop with Elizabeth Belz

The Folk School, in collaboration with Calypso Farm & Ecology Center, is excited to welcome craft artist Elizabeth Belz to Fairbanks for a series of hands-on workshops exploring blacksmithing and metal arts!

Metal Fest 2026 will offer a series of hands-on workshops exploring blacksmithing and metal arts, ranging from traditional forging techniques to creative metalwork that are suitable for beginners as well as experienced hobbyists and professional metalworkers.

Find the full schedule of events at https://calypsofarm.org/metal-fest-2026/

Elizabeth is an educator, blacksmith and metal artist from Brasstown, North Carolina. She is the owner of Black Widow Forge, as well as the Blacksmithing and Metals Coordinator at John C. Campbell Folk School. Elizabeth has taught blacksmithing and metal arts at craft schools around the country, including the North House Folk School. Elizabeth was a founding member of the Society of Inclusive Blacksmiths and currently sits on the board of the Artist Blacksmith Association of North America. You can learn more about Elizabeth at www.elizabethbelz.com

Metal Fest is the inaugural Craft Artist Residency, a new collaboration between The Folk School and Calypso Farm & Ecology Center that brings accomplished craft artists and educators to Fairbanks to share their skills, knowledge and creative practices with our community.