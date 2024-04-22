Twelve hours of fun under the midnight Alaskan sun! Alaska’s biggest one day event showcases live performances throughout the day to keep festival visitors entertained. Food + Shopping booths offering locally made goods and delicious food selections will line our downtown streets. This is an amazing FREE event to experience the best of the midnight sun and the best of beautiful Fairbanks rolled into one special day.

We can’t wait to see you in beautiful Downtown Fairbanks for the 42nd Midnight Sun Festival!