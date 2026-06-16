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Midnight Sun Mud Bogs

July 11 @ 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
$10
☀️🛻🔥 MIDNIGHT SUN MUD BOGS 🔥🛻☀️
North Pole Speedway
The mud is flying and the engines are roaring Midnight Sun Mud Bogs are back at North Pole Speedway! Get ready for an action-packed day of full-throttle mud racing under the Alaskan summer sun. This is one event you do not want to miss.
📅 Saturday, July 11th
🏁 Races Start: 2PM
🎟️ Admission & Registration:
• Vehicle Registration: $30
• Adults: $10
• Youth, Military & Seniors: $8
• Kids 3 & under: FREE
📍 Location:
2488 Lions Rd
North Pole, Alaska
Whether you’re competing or cheering from the sidelines, come enjoy a day full of horsepower, mud, and family-friendly fun. Bring your crew, bring your rig, and get ready to get muddy!
For more information, follow us on Facebook!

Details

  • Date: July 11
  • Time:
    2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Cost: $10

Venue

  • North Pole Speedway
  • 2488 Lions Rd
    North Pole, 99705     + Google Map