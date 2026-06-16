Midnight Sun Mud Bogs
July 11 @ 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm$10
MIDNIGHT SUN MUD BOGS
North Pole Speedway
North Pole Speedway
The mud is flying and the engines are roaring Midnight Sun Mud Bogs are back at North Pole Speedway! Get ready for an action-packed day of full-throttle mud racing under the Alaskan summer sun. This is one event you do not want to miss.
Saturday, July 11th
Races Start: 2PM
Races Start: 2PM
Admission & Registration:
• Vehicle Registration: $30
• Adults: $10
• Youth, Military & Seniors: $8
• Kids 3 & under: FREE
• Vehicle Registration: $30
• Adults: $10
• Youth, Military & Seniors: $8
• Kids 3 & under: FREE
Location:
2488 Lions Rd
North Pole, Alaska
2488 Lions Rd
North Pole, Alaska
Whether you’re competing or cheering from the sidelines, come enjoy a day full of horsepower, mud, and family-friendly fun. Bring your crew, bring your rig, and get ready to get muddy!
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