

North Pole Speedway MIDNIGHT SUN MUD BOGSNorth Pole Speedway

The mud is flying and the engines are roaring Midnight Sun Mud Bogs are back at North Pole Speedway! Get ready for an action-packed day of full-throttle mud racing under the Alaskan summer sun. This is one event you do not want to miss.



Saturday, July 11thRaces Start: 2PM



• Vehicle Registration: $30

• Adults: $10

• Youth, Military & Seniors: $8

• Kids 3 & under: FREE Admission & Registration:• Vehicle Registration: $30• Adults: $10• Youth, Military & Seniors: $8• Kids 3 & under: FREE



2488 Lions Rd

North Pole, Alaska Location:2488 Lions RdNorth Pole, Alaska

Whether you’re competing or cheering from the sidelines, come enjoy a day full of horsepower, mud, and family-friendly fun. Bring your crew, bring your rig, and get ready to get muddy!

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