Midnight Sun Music Fest

Permafrost Promotions & Glacier Garage Present!

“The Midnight Sun Music Feast!”

Featuring the Common Kings // ¡MAYDAY!

w/ support from Marc Brown & The Blues Crew // Rootsy Soul // Keola // Benefield Blues Band

This is an all ages event 14 & under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Camping and lawn chairs are permitted

No outside food or drinks!

Come join us on the outfield of the world famous Gold Panner’s, as we enjoy music, crafts, and food vendors under the midnight sun.

Food Trucks from Suka’s // Wok -N- Roll // Camper Food Truck // Meg’s Eats & Treats

Activities for the kids: Free face painting from Happy Faces Face Painting // Bouncy Houses from Jolly Jump Entertainment // Corn hole //

Fake Tattoos//

Limited VIP tickets are being sold! Skip the line, commemorative Autographed poster, VIP badge and lanyard, private bathrooms, private bar, and seating section, meet and greet action w/ ¡MAYDAY! ( Common Kings Are not going to have time to do the M&G)

Common Kings

Born in the South Pacific and raised in Orange County, California the members of Common Kings which consists of ‘Jr. King’ (Sasualei Maliga) on lead vocals, ‘Mata’ (Taumata Grey) on guitar, ‘Uncle Lui’ (Ivan Kirimaua) on bass, and ‘Big Rome’ (Jerome Taito) on drums, formed after forging a bond from a jam session at Ivan’s house.[1]

Originally from Hawaii with Samoan roots, Sasualei Maliga, who has a three-octave range voice, met drummer Jerome Taito (from Tonga), bassist Ivan Kirimaua (from Fiji/Kirimaua) and guitarist Taumata Grey (from Samoa) when they were growing up in the Orange County towns of Costa Mesa, Garden Grove, and Irvine, all through a close-knit O.C. Pacific-Islander community. The four met in 2002 during a barbecue at Kirimaua’s beachfront house in Newport Beach, California.

They formed the band while studying at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California, and began recording songs in 2011.

The band name pays tribute to their proud heritage and the love for their home lands of Fiji, Hawaii, Samoa, and Tonga where their ancestry comes from royalty. So all members have ruling-class bloodlines.[2] But they remind us that they’re just “everyday guys” from Orange County, California living out their humble dreams. Common Kings developed a style of reggae with hints of rock and an island sound. Their songs feature an array of “head-rocking beats, feel good vibes, and emotional fever.”

Since their rise in popularity with the masses, Common Kings’ songs have garnered the attention of pop music superstars. They have toured with Bruno Mars, CeeLo, Fifth Harmony, and Meghan Trainor, who was so impressed by the band that she helped write some songs off the Summer Anthems EP like “24/7”, “Sickness” and “Your Turn”.

Common Kings toured Australia and New Zealand as a support act on Justin Timberlake’s The 20/20 Experience World Tour

They’re ready to come rock Alaska

Also on the bill

¡MAYDAY!

¡Mayday! (stylized in all caps as ¡MAYD∀Y!) is an American hip hop group from Miami, Florida. The group comprises rappers Bernardo “Bernz” Garcia and Ben “Wrekonize” Miller, along with producer and percussionist Andrews “NonMS” Mujica. Until 2015, the group also included keyboard player and guitarist Aaron Eckhart (a.k.a. Plex Luthor), drummer Terrel (a.k.a. L T Hopkins), and bassist Gianni Perocapi (a.k.a. Gianni Ca$h). The band was formerly signed to Tech N9ne and Travis O’Guin’s Strange Music label. As of May 1, 2022, all future releases will be on their own label Mayday Music distributed by It Goes Up.

On May 1, 2022, during the group’s performance at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater of Tech N9ne’s Asin9ne tour, ¡Mayday! addressed to the rumors in regards about the group’s current status with Strange Music. The group confirmed that they have amicably parted ways with Strange Music and formed a new independent record label, Mayday Music. Despite forming a new record label, ¡Mayday! will continue to work with former labelmate Tech N9ne and Strange Music co-founder Travis O’Guin as their new label will be distributed by Strange Music’s distribution company, It Goes Up Entertainment.[10] On the same day, ¡Mayday! released a new single under their newly formed label, “Own Way.”[11][12]

