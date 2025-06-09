Midnight Sun Music Fest

Permafrost Promotions & Glacier Garage Present!

“The Midnight Sun Music Feast!”

Featuring the Common Kings // ¡MAYDAY!

w/ support from Marc Brown & The Blues Crew // Rootsy Soul // Keola // Ridgeway Rounders

This is an all ages event 14 & under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Camping and lawn chairs are permitted

No outside food or drinks!

Come join us on the outfield of the world famous Gold Panner’s, as we enjoy music, crafts, and food vendors under the midnight sun.

Food Trucks from Suka’s // Wok -N- Roll // Camper Food Truck // Meg’s Eats & Treats

Activities for the kids: Free face painting from Happy Faces Face Painting // Bouncy Houses from Jolly Jump Entertainment // Corn hole //

Fake Tattoos//