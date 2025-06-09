Midnight Sun Music Fest
June 28 @ 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Permafrost Promotions & Glacier Garage Present!
“The Midnight Sun Music Feast!”
Featuring the Common Kings // ¡MAYDAY!
w/ support from Marc Brown & The Blues Crew // Rootsy Soul // Keola // Ridgeway Rounders
This is an all ages event 14 & under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Camping and lawn chairs are permitted
No outside food or drinks!
Come join us on the outfield of the world famous Gold Panner’s, as we enjoy music, crafts, and food vendors under the midnight sun.
Food Trucks from Suka’s // Wok -N- Roll // Camper Food Truck // Meg’s Eats & Treats
Activities for the kids: Free face painting from Happy Faces Face Painting // Bouncy Houses from Jolly Jump Entertainment // Corn hole //
Fake Tattoos//
