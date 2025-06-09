Midnight Sun Run 10K
June 21 @ 10:00 pm - 11:30 pm$35
It’s a 10K Race under the Midnight Sun! The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner “Midnight Sun Run” is a uniquely Alaskan event that attracts participants from all over the world. The race is held in June on the Saturday closest to summer solstice at 10PM.
The Midnight Sun Run attracts over 3,500 participants, from the elite runners who are aiming to break the finish line ribbon to back of the pack strollers simply out to have a good time.
Even those who don’t enter the race have opportunities to enjoy the event. The race course, which starts at the UAF Patty Center and ends at Pioneer Park, meanders though a number of Fairbanks neighborhoods, where spectators are often times lined up elbow to elbow to cheer the runners on.