Midnight Sun Run 10K

It’s a 10K Race under the Midnight Sun! The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner “Midnight Sun Run” is a uniquely Alaskan event that attracts participants from all over the world. The race is held in June on the Saturday closest to summer solstice at 10PM.



The Midnight Sun Run attracts over 3,500 participants, from the elite runners who are aiming to break the finish line ribbon to back of the pack strollers simply out to have a good time.