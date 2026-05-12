SAVE THE DATE!

The Midnight Sun Scottish Highland Games are BACK and year two is ready to raise the bar!

Saturday, August 15, 2026

Mushers Hall

925 Farmers Loop Road, Fairbanks

After an unforgettable debut, this second annual celebration brings even more cabers, kilts, and Highland spirit to the Golden Heart City, once again under the glow of the midnight sun! Hosted by Alaskan Scottish Club, the Games return with a full day of traditional Highland athletics, music, local vendors, great food, and family-friendly fun.

Whether you joined us for the first historic year or you’re ready to experience it for the first time, this is your chance to be part of a growing Alaskan tradition celebrating Scottish culture in the heart of the Interior.

Mark your calendar, you won’t want to miss year two!

Tickets: (On Sale 4/1/2026) https://alaskanscottish.ticketspice.com/msshgtickets

Scotch and Mead Tasting Tickets: (On Sale 4/1/2026) https://alaskanscottish.ticketspice.com/msshgtickets

Vendor Registration: (Opens 2/1/2026) https://alaskanscottish.regfox.com/msshgvendor

Athlete Registration: (Opens 2/1/2026) https://alaskanscottish.regfox.com/msshgathletics

Gathering O The Clans Registration: (Opens 3/1/2026) https://alaskanscottish.regfox.com/msshggatheringotheclans

Tug-O-War Registration: (Opens 3/1/2026) https://alaskanscottish.regfox.com/msshgtow

Want to Sponsor? Want to Volunteer? Email us! MSSHG@alaskanscottish.orga