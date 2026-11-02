Midnight Sun Visiting Writers Series

Presented by the UAF Department of English, College of Liberal Arts, and UA Museum of the North.

Join us for a night of celebration honoring the Pacific Northwest Book Award finalist Alaska Literary Field Guide! Enjoy an inspiring evening featuring live readings from 12 of the contributing poets.

Featured Poets:

-Daryl Farmer

-Anne Hanley

-Susheila Khera

-Carolyn Kremers

-Sara Loewen

-Susanna Mishler

-John Morgan

-Shauna Potocky

-Peggy Shumaker

-Nicole Stellon O’Donnell

-Kathleen Tarr

-Chelsey Zibell

Admission: Free & open to all!

Books may be available for purchase and signing.

This event will take place in the UA Museum of the North’s Arnold Espe Auditorium.

Questions? Contact Daryl Farmer at dlfarmer@alaska.edu.

About the Alaska Literary Field Guide:

Alaska Literary Field Guide is a vibrant and immersive celebration of Alaska’s wild beauty, blending science, storytelling, and stunning artwork. This unique anthology brings together a diverse range of the state’s most respected contemporary poets and writers–including Kim Heacox, Seth Kantner, dg nanouk okpik, Heather Lende, and Frank Soos–alongside original, full-color artwork from 19 Alaskan visual artists such as Alvin Amason, Ray Troll, Sara Tabbert, and rising talents like Valisa Higman and Crystal Jackson.

More than 90 species and natural elements–from grizzly bears and glaciers to lichens, loons, and the aurora borealis–are brought to life through poetic reflections, vivid prose, and detailed scientific natural histories. Each “Being” is paired with a piece of writing and illustration that captures its essence, while also offering cultural knowledge, ecological context, and insight into population health and environmental threats.

Organized by ecosystem, Alaska Literary Field Guide is both an artistic tribute and an educational invitation to connect with the land, water, wildlife, and spirit of the Last Frontier. It’s a field guide like no other–both a reference and a work of art.

About the Midnight Sun Visiting Writers Series:

The Midnight Sun Visiting Writers Series culminates in captivating public readings by local and nationally renowned authors. These free events showcase the talents of featured writers as they bring their work to life, offering audiences a chance to experience literature in a powerful, personal way. Since its inception in the early 1970s, the series has welcomed some of the most celebrated voices in literature, including Robert Pinsky, Lucille Clifton, Scott Russell Sanders, Mark Doty, Camille Dungy, and Terry Tempest Williams. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to their work, the public readings provide an unforgettable evening of storytelling and inspiration, connecting the community to the transformative power of the written word.