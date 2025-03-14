Mommy & Me Princess Tea Party
March 23 @ 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm$60
Come join us for our 2nd annual Mommy (OR DAD) & Me Princess Tea!
Come for an afternoon tea party in costume or come as you are and enjoy meet and greet with our princesses, in addition to:
-Musical performances,
-Photographs with the princesses,
-Princess story time,
-Bubble dance party,
-PRIZES AND MORE!
-Musical performances,
-Photographs with the princesses,
-Princess story time,
-Bubble dance party,
-PRIZES AND MORE!
100% proceeds go to support pregnant and parenting adolescents served by YoungLives Fairbanks (501c3 non-profit)
Please purchase your tickets online, or arrive 10-15mins early and pay at the door.