FEDC is excited to announce MOOSE ON THE LOOSE IS BACK!! Mortimer the moose will be hidden in 30 businesses around Fairbanks. When you find Mortimer, ask an employee to stamp your passport at that location. The scavenger hunt will run Friday, 11/27 and Saturday, 11/28. Your participation in the annual scavenger hunt helps support local businesses! No purchase necessary and each stamp on the passport is an additional entry to win door prizes provided by each business. What better way to celebrate your holidays with family and friends than being active in the community!