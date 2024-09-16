Mr. and Mrs. Facejacket 2024

For our 6th year doing the Mr./Mrs. FaceJacket beard competition, we are adding a new category:

Jr. FaceJacket!

Please mark your calendars, invite your bearded and non-bearded friends to come out to The Mushers Hall in Fairbanks, Alaska for an amazing display of Alaskan FaceJackets… of all ages!

We will have music, raffles, 50/50, Corn Diggity Dogs and of course our beard competition. Just like years past EVERY PENNY goes to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank! The Food Bank truck will be there to take food donations and cash is always good!

“Keep Your FaceJacket On!”

Categories:

-Jr. FaceJacket (17 and under)

-Mustache only will be judged (you can have a beard)

-Goatee

-Business FaceJacket (two inches or less)

-Medium FaceJacket (2”-8”)

-Long FaceJacket (longer than 8”)

-Freestyle FaceJacket/mustache

-Mr. FaceJacket, winners from classes compete.

-Mrs. FaceJacket, ladies compete with fake or real FaceJackets

Register online or at the door!!

September 21st, 2024

Jr. FaceJacket will start us off at 5 pm at

The Musher’s Hall

925 Farmers Loop Road