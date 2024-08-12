Mug Making Class

Join Raven City Studio at the House of the Rising Bun Art Cafe to create a cute Mug and Tea Bag Holder set! Grab a snack and coffee and enjoy the class!!!!! This hand-building mug project covers many basic hand-building techniques to get you started working with clay and you will get an adorable mug and teabag holder set to take home with you! This is a clay hand-building project which we will make in the Cafe. You will pick a glaze color and then we will do the rest and then we will contact you for pick up in 3-4 weeks.