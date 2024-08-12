« All Events

Mug Making Class

September 15 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

$85

Join Raven City Studio at the House of the Rising Bun Art Cafe to create a cute Mug and Tea Bag Holder set! Grab a snack and coffee and enjoy the class!!!!! This hand-building mug project covers many basic hand-building techniques to get you started working with clay and you will get an adorable mug and teabag holder set to take home with you! This is a clay hand-building project which we will make in the Cafe. You will pick a glaze color and then we will do the rest and then we will contact you for pick up in 3-4 weeks.

Details

Date:
September 15
Time:
10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Cost:
$85
Website:
https://www.ravencitystudio.com/booking-calendar/hand-built-clay-mug-class-tea-bag-dish?referral=service_details_widget&timezone=America%2FAnchorage&fbclid=IwY2xjawEnKbZleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHeBYkHy8P_Nt5yAPljcXwkoCSAF3GvvUCSEn8v--eI8Ua2da9yV0HqNvkg_aem_qzOb4C85A9A9yZVelENyrA

Venue

Raven City Studio Alaska
1490 Dolly Varden Lane
Fairbanks, 99709 United States + Google Map