Mush for Kids at Pioneer Park

FREE family event! Join Alaska Children’s Trust at the 27th annual Mush for Kids. This Fairbanks event at Pioneer Park has a variety of fun and exciting activities for all ages, including time with sled dogs from several kennels, hands-on activities, incredible entertainment from a host of performers, and much more!

No ticket or reservation necessary!

Join us between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Pioneer Park.

For the latest in event information, respond “Going” to this event and check back leading up to the event on March 29, or join our newsletter: www.alaskachildrenstrust.org/newsletter

Connect with us if you would like to sponsor this event!