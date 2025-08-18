Mushroom Walk

Location: To Be Announced

(We will be outdoors. Please be prepared for the weather.)

Learn about the exciting fungal kingdom in this outdoor introduction to mushrooms! We will start with an overview of biology, ecology, and uses, then take a walk and learn how to identify some species we find.

No guarantees that we will find choice edible mushrooms, but we will learn about them.

Maximum number of students: 20

Age range: 16 to adult

Prerequisites: none

Cost: Pay What You Can – Suggested registration fee is $43.