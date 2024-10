Join us at TCC’s Native Artist Showcase for a night of art and music!

Date: October 9th, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: David Salmon Tribal Hall

Everyone is invited to this special night. For more information, contact Ariella Derrickson, Tribal Protective Services Coordinator at 907-452-8251 ext. 3195 or tribalprotectiveservices@tananachiefs.org