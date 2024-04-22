« All Events

Night at the Museum

April 27 @ 6:00 pm - April 28 @ 9:00 am

$35
Have a sleepover with Wooly! Complete with pizza, popcorn, and play, we’ll watch a movie together and get cozy in our pajamas for FCM’s Night at the Museum. You bring your sleeping gear and we’ll get the museum ready for an exciting evening, with a pancake breakfast in the morning!
Important! (Groups of) Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times, including overnight.
Questions? Give us a call at 907-374-6873 or send an email to hello@fairbankschildrensmuseum.com

Organizer

Fairbanks Children’s Museum
Phone
907) 374-6873
Email
hello@fairbankschildrensmuseum.com

Venue

Fairbanks Children’s Museum
302 Cushman Street
Fairbanks, 99701 United States + Google Map
Phone
907) 374-6873

