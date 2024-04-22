Have a sleepover with Wooly! Complete with pizza, popcorn, and play, we’ll watch a movie together and get cozy in our pajamas for FCM’s Night at the Museum. You bring your sleeping gear and we’ll get the museum ready for an exciting evening, with a pancake breakfast in the morning!

Important! (Groups of) Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times, including overnight.

Questions? Give us a call at 907-374-6873 or send an email to hello@fairbankschildrensmuseum.com