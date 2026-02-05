The North American Basketball Tournament has been a cornerstone of community, culture, and competition for years. In 2026, Doyon Foundation is thrilled to host this incredible event, connecting with the Fairbanks community and athletes from across the region.

Scheduled for March 11-14, 2026, at Lathrop High School, this year’s tournament will feature three divisions: Women’s 18+, Men’s 18+, and Men’s 35+, open to Alaska Native and American Indian players. We aim to support our adult players while helping youth teams from Effie Kokrine and Lathrop High Schools earn proceeds and gain skills through volunteerism. Doyon Foundation is excited to celebrate the talent and dedication of athletes while offering opportunities for community involvement. Whether you’re a player, a fan, or a supporter, we can’t wait to see you there.

Let’s make this a tournament to remember!

About Doyon Foundation:

Doyon Foundation was incorporated in 1989 as the private foundation for Doyon, Limited. Our mission is to provide educational, career and cultural opportunities to enhance the identity and quality of life for Doyon shareholders and descendants. Our work is focused in three main areas: language revitalization, scholarships and workforce development. We rely on the efforts of our staff, board members and dedicated supporters.