North Pole 4th of July Festival
July 4 @ 11:00 am - 3:00 pmFree
America250 – North Pole’s Independence Day Celebration
Join us for a fun-filled community event celebrating freedom, family, and local pride!
WHAT TO EXPECT:
Live music & performances
Food vendors
Local businesses & handmade goods
Kids activities & family fun
Festive atmosphere for all ages
Live music & performances
Food vendors
Local businesses & handmade goods
Kids activities & family fun
Festive atmosphere for all ages
North Pole Grange
07/04/2026
11:00am-3:00pm
07/04/2026
11:00am-3:00pm
This is a FREE community event – bring your friends, your family, and your patriotic spirit
Interested in being a vendor, sponsor, or performer? Send us an email caitlin.poirrier@northpolegrange.org