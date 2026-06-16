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North Pole 4th of July Festival

July 4 @ 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Free
America250 – North Pole’s Independence Day Celebration 🎆
Join us for a fun-filled community event celebrating freedom, family, and local pride!
✨ WHAT TO EXPECT:
🇺🇸 Live music & performances
🍔 Food vendors
🛍️ Local businesses & handmade goods
🎉 Kids activities & family fun
🎆 Festive atmosphere for all ages
📍 North Pole Grange
📅 07/04/2026
⏰ 11:00am-3:00pm
This is a FREE community event – bring your friends, your family, and your patriotic spirit ❤️🤍💙
Interested in being a vendor, sponsor, or performer? Send us an email caitlin.poirrier@northpolegrange.org

Details

  • Date: July 4
  • Time:
    11:00 am - 3:00 pm
  • Cost: Free

Venue

  • North Pole Grange
  • 2800 Grange Road
    North Pole, 99705     + Google Map