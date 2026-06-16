North Pole 4th of July Festival

America250 – North Pole’s Independence Day Celebration

Join us for a fun-filled community event celebrating freedom, family, and local pride!











WHAT TO EXPECT:Live music & performancesFood vendorsLocal businesses & handmade goodsKids activities & family funFestive atmosphere for all ages





North Pole Grange07/04/202611:00am-3:00pm

This is a FREE community event – bring your friends, your family, and your patriotic spirit

Interested in being a vendor, sponsor, or performer? Send us an email caitlin.poirrier@northpolegrange.org