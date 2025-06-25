North Pole Color Run

The Color Craze Run is a 3-5k, untimed, non competitive, fun event, with a mini music fest all in one. Runners are colored from head to toe in a different colored powder throughout the course. Runners start off wearing a white or black shirt or hoodie and finish the race as a colorful work of art.

The race’s finish line is also the entry into our Mini Color Music Festival where you get colored even more while jamming out to our awesome DJ. There will also be Food & Merchandise Vendors, a Color Craze photo OP screen, and a station to get your shirt color set in as a souvenir to last longer.

Our run is for everyone wanting to get in a little exercise and have fun while doing it, walk, run, fast, slow, go at your own pace, there’s no winner or looser. We have marathon runners, power walkers, to brand new people looking to begin.