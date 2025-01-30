« All Events

Northern Aspects Film Festival

February 8 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

$20
Come join EARAC while we host the Northern Aspect Film Festival! An Alaska specific skiing and riding collection of films, including a local Fairbanks film!
Doors open at 6pm, for a social hour with EARAC and local businesses booths.
Films start at 7pm and last about 2 hours with an intermission halfway through.
Tickets will be $20 at the door or $10 for EARAC 24/25 Members!
We will also be hosting a raffle with local businesses hot items: Skiland Season Pass, Nights at Black Rapids Lodge, and more!
All proceeds go to Eastern Alaska Range Avalanche Centers to help keep education and outreach free!

Organizer

Eastern Alaska Range Avalanche Center

Venue

UAF Schailble Auditorium
323 Tanana Loop College
Fairbanks, 99709 + Google Map