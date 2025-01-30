Northern Aspects Film Festival

Come join EARAC while we host the Northern Aspect Film Festival! An Alaska specific skiing and riding collection of films, including a local Fairbanks film!

Doors open at 6pm, for a social hour with EARAC and local businesses booths.

Films start at 7pm and last about 2 hours with an intermission halfway through.

Tickets will be $20 at the door or $10 for EARAC 24/25 Members!

We will also be hosting a raffle with local businesses hot items: Skiland Season Pass, Nights at Black Rapids Lodge, and more!

All proceeds go to Eastern Alaska Range Avalanche Centers to help keep education and outreach free!