Oktoberfest 2026

28th Annual Silver Gulch Oktoberfest!

Grab your friends and join us for two festive nights of craft beer, Bavarian music, house-made German food, and a bonfire in the Silver Gulch Beer Garden!

Friday & Saturday, September 18–19, 2026

7:00–11:00 PM

Silver Gulch Beer Garden — 2195 Old Steese Hwy N, Fox, Alaska

$10 admission at the door

21+ only

Enjoy a bonfire

Our 2026 Oktoberfest beer taps Friday—be among the first to raise a stein!

Live music featuring:

Alaska Blaskapelle performing traditional German music in the Bavarian style and Tom Letson & The Letdown and Ned Gains- plucking string that make your feet move!

Come hungry for house-made German favorites, including bratwurst, schnitzel, pretzels, and more!

Celebrate Oktoberfest with beer from America’s Most Northern Brewery.

Gather your friends, bring your best Oktoberfest spirit, and get ready to say:

PROST!