Oktoberfest Panel Discussion

Travel back to 1810 and discover the people, history and traditions behind one of the world’s most celebrated festivals.

Join us on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the BP Design Theater for an evening of short presentations from UAF faculty, community experts and special guests exploring the origins and lasting influence of Oktoberfest.

The evening will feature:

– A ceremonial tapping of the first barrel of the new harvest by CLA Dean Carrie Baker, serving as the Mayor of Munich

– Politics of Germany in 1810 with Alexander Hirsch, Ph.D., UAF Department of Political Science

– German architecture in 1810 with Zoë Jones, Ph.D., UAF Department of Art

– The history of Oktoberfest with Helga Wagenleiter, UAF Department of Global Languages and Literatures, and Elliott Anderson and Kohlby Vierthaler, UAF German Club presidents

– Music of Germany in 1810 with Sarah McConnell, Ph.D., UAF Department of Music

– Oktoberfest traditions with Angelika Krinner-Crouteau, a native of Munich

– German beer brewing with Bobby Wilken, brewmaster at HooDoo Brewing Company

Whether you’re interested in history, music, politics, architecture or German culture, this free event offers a unique look at the traditions that continue to shape Oktoberfest today.

We hope you’ll join us for an evening of history, culture and conversation!