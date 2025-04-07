Open Skate – Bluey!
BLUEY SKATE @ Polar Ice Center
Saturday, April 12th | 4PM – 5:30PM
1087 Dennis Rd, North Pole
Join us for a fun night of open ice skating!
We will have the big (30 foot!) projector screen on-ice streaming a mix of Bluey videos, episode cuts, and songs!
Strollers are welcome on-ice.
$15 Admission or free with membership.
Skate rentals available (first come first served for sizes). $5 for skate rentals.
Popcorn & hot cocoa available for purchase as well as a variety of snacks and drinks inside our pro shop.
Guests that don’t wish to skate can view from the lower bleacher area or upper mezzanine.
Reach out at 907-888-5840 with any questions!