Open Skate – Bluey!

BLUEY SKATE @ Polar Ice Center

Saturday, April 12th | 4PM – 5:30PM

1087 Dennis Rd, North Pole

Join us for a fun night of open ice skating!

We will have the big (30 foot!) projector screen on-ice streaming a mix of Bluey videos, episode cuts, and songs!

Strollers are welcome on-ice.

$15 Admission or free with membership.

Skate rentals available (first come first served for sizes). $5 for skate rentals.

Popcorn & hot cocoa available for purchase as well as a variety of snacks and drinks inside our pro shop.

Guests that don’t wish to skate can view from the lower bleacher area or upper mezzanine.

Reach out at 907-888-5840 with any questions!