Paddling Film Festival 2026 World Tour Screening

The 2026 Paddling Film Festival World Tour comes to Fairbanks on Friday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Centennial Center Theater in Pioneer Park (AKA Alaskaland), 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, Alaska. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

HooDoo Brewing will be selling beer and other beverages at the event to those of legal age with proper identification.

Drawings will be held for door prizes, and the Alaska Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers will be raffling off chances to win an Alpacka packraft.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. (Children 10 and under admitted for free when accompanied by an adult with a ticket.)

In addition to online ticket sales at https://fairbankspaddlers.org , in-person ticket sales will be available at Beaver Sports until 3 pm on April 24. At several past festivals, all tickets were sold out before the day of the event.

The Paddling Film Festival World Tour brings award-winning films to communities around the globe. Fairbanks Paddlers and sponsors select a full program of inspiring paddling films from the 22 films shortlisted for the 21st Annual World Tour. These feature wild whitewater action, sea kayaking, wilderness expeditions, canoeing, rafting, environmental documentaries, fly fishing, and short films capturing the paddling lifestyle.

Fairbanks Paddlers is co-hosting the 2026 Paddling Film Festival with the Folk School Fairbanks

The following local sponsors are supporting the Film Festival showing in Fairbanks:

Alaska Chapter Backcountry Hunters and Anglers

Alaska Dream Adventures

Arctic Alaska Packrafting Instruction

Beaver Sports

Canoe Alaska

Epic Kayak Ultimate

HooDoo Brewing

University of Alaska Outdoor Adventures