The 2025 Paddling Film Festival World Tour comes to Fairbanks on Thursday, May 1. The event will be held at the Centennial Center Theater in Pioneer Park ( AKA Alaskaland ), 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks, Alaska. Doors open at 5:30 pm. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. HooDoo Brewing will be selling beer at the event to those of legal age with proper identification.



The Paddling Film Festival World Tour brings award-winning films to communities around the globe. Fairbanks Paddlers and sponsors select a full program of inspiring paddling films from the 26 films shortlisted for the 20th Annual World Tour. These feature wild whitewater action, sea kayaking, wilderness expeditions, canoeing, rafting, environmental documentaries, fly fishing, and short films capturing the paddling lifestyle. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. In addition to online ticket sales at https://www.fairbankspaddlers.org/…/paddling-film…/ , in-person ticket sales will be available at Beaver Sports. At several past festivals, all tickets were sold out before the day of the event.The Paddling Film Festival World Tour brings award-winning films to communities around the globe. Fairbanks Paddlers and sponsors select a full program of inspiring paddling films from the 26 films shortlisted for the 20th Annual World Tour. These feature wild whitewater action, sea kayaking, wilderness expeditions, canoeing, rafting, environmental documentaries, fly fishing, and short films capturing the paddling lifestyle.

Fairbanks Paddlers is hosting the 2025 Paddling Film Festival with the following generous sponsors:

Alaska Dream Adventures

Arctic Alaska Packrafting Instruction

Beaver Sports

Canoe Alaska

Epic Kayak Ultimate

HooDoo Brewing

University of Alaska Outdoor Adventures