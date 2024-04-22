« All Events Paint and Plant May 11 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm $40 « Folk School Craft Supply Sale Fundraiser A Raisin in the Sun » Come paint a terracotta pot, and plant a locally grown plant from Hawks Greenhouse! Details Date: May 11 Time: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Cost: $40 Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-and-plant-tickets-885752428357?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2Etn309PRjSbXY7fGkFIb809IuNFDhKelpBUTizVpQFXLBhGoKnsWd3so_aem_AWVDrtRbV6c89jtJE41m9c1yJibT0gyWhJDdQ73yD1OC0ybtnor1HP2zPSqrgR7opGIfVXDmq6QtOIB1SeFqXwWb Venue Little Owl 2.0 418 3rd St. Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map « Folk School Craft Supply Sale Fundraiser A Raisin in the Sun »