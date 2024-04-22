« All Events

Paint and Plant

May 11 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

$40

Come paint a terracotta pot, and plant a locally grown plant from Hawks Greenhouse!

Details

Date:
May 11
Time:
12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cost:
$40
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paint-and-plant-tickets-885752428357?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2Etn309PRjSbXY7fGkFIb809IuNFDhKelpBUTizVpQFXLBhGoKnsWd3so_aem_AWVDrtRbV6c89jtJE41m9c1yJibT0gyWhJDdQ73yD1OC0ybtnor1HP2zPSqrgR7opGIfVXDmq6QtOIB1SeFqXwWb

Venue

Little Owl 2.0
418 3rd St.
Fairbanks, 99701 + Google Map

