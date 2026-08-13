Painting Light & Life: Everyday Joy by April Knox

Join us Friday, September 4, as we welcome April Knox to Gather for Painting Life and Light: Everyday Joy, an exhibition inspired by the long light of Alaska and the ordinary moments that so often go unnoticed.

Through this exhibition, April intimately captures the fleeting days of summer and the rich, ever-changing light of winter, offering glimpses into the landscapes and experiences that shape everyday life in Alaska.

This body of work invites us to slow down and consider the wonder that surrounds us, yet can so easily be overlooked. Through her thoughtful observation of place, light, and everyday life, April celebrates the simple joy of being present in the world around us.

Also, while you’re here, grab a drink, listen to live music, and stop by Solstice Books for their Back to School Book Buy.

See you on First Friday!

First Friday, September 4, 2026 | 5-10PM

Gather | 714 3rd Avenue, Downtown Fairbanks