Pakalolo Comedy Series Presents: Jordan Thewlis and Dean

The Pakalolo 25/26 Comedy Series proudly presents two best buddies and past Pakalolo headliners, Jordan Thewlis and Jeff Dean live in Fairbanks for 4 hilarious shows!

This month, we’re not just bringing the laughs, we are bringing not one but two headlining comedians and some brand new venues as we venture out to some amazing new Fairbanks locations!

​Here is the full November series lineup:

​Thurs 11/20 @ 9PM: @hoodoobrew Hoodoo Brewing Co. (1951 Fox Ave) – Our Fox Ave family and favorite local brewery hosting in the new Beer Cellar area of the brewery!

​Fri 11/21 @ 7PM: @pakaloloakcoffeeshop Pakalolo Coffeeshop (1851 Fox Ave) c nnabis friendly comedy show

​Sat 11/22 @ 8PM: @thebasementfbx – The Basement FBX (541 3rd Ave) – Downtown big city comedy vibes!

​Sun 11/23 @ 12PM: Pakalolo Coffeeshop – Stoney Sunday Brunch! c nna friendly brunch catered by a surprise local restaurant

Thank you to canna sponsor Baked Alaska for sponsoring the weekend of fun!

