Pakalolo Paint Night

Join us for a great time a Pakalolo in their Cafe. Choose from a variety of paint your own pottery pieces that you can customize specifically for you. Not an artist? No problem we will bring silk screens and have staff on hand to help you in your journey. All prices range from $28 and up and you can pay for your piece the day of. Booking fee is required to reserve your spot. You must be 21 to enter the building. You will be able to pick up your kiln fired pieces 7-10 days later from Raven City Studio Art Cafe on College Rd. This a limited seating event so book today!